290 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 290 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,435 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 203 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 246 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Monday, including 60 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 444,586 county residents are fully vaccinated and 493,141 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 76.7% of the county population.