Monroe County surpasses 600 COVID-19 deaths to date, 646 new cases reported Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 621.

According to the health department, these deaths occurred between December 20, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

Officials also reported 646 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Monroe County is now averaging 606 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8%.

Health officials say 929 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 150 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: