Prude Death Investigation

29 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths in Monroe County reported Tuesday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, keeping the to-date death toll from the virus at 296.

To date, officials report 5,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 34 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

The ages of the new cases is as follows:

1Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
3Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
 Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
4Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
2Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
29TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Hispanic Heritage Month

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss