29 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths in Monroe County reported Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were zero new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday in Monroe County, keeping the to-date death toll from the virus at 296.

To date, officials report 5,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 29 new cases since 24 hours prior.

In the entire Finger Lakes region, 34 people are hospitalized and eight of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

The ages of the new cases is as follows: