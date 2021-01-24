COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations declining in Monroe County, Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the weekend total to 604 after Saturday’s 215 new cases.

The county is now averaging 334 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 5.3%, the county’s lowest since November 28, 2020 (4.88%).

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Sunday, leaving the to-date total at 893.

Health officials say 692 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 139 who are being treated in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 14 (681).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: