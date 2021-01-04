289 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, ‘significantly’ fewer tests reported

OCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest single-day increase since November 27 (276).

However, officials said in a Monday statement “significantly fewer tests were reported over the weekend, which could account for the significantly lower number of positive cases compared to recent days.”

Monroe County is now averaging 589 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8%.

For the fifth straight day, officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the county, leaving the to-date total at 592.

Health officials say 930 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 146 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: