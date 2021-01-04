289 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, ‘significantly’ fewer tests reported

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

OCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 289 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the smallest single-day increase since November 27 (276).

However, officials said in a Monday statement “significantly fewer tests were reported over the weekend, which could account for the significantly lower number of positive cases compared to recent days.”

Monroe County is now averaging 589 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8%.

For the fifth straight day, officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for the county, leaving the to-date total at 592.

Health officials say 930 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 146 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 26% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

12Female under 10
8Male under 10
17Female 10-19
11Male 10-19
24Female in her 20s
24Male in his 20s
27Female in 30s
21Male in his 30s
19Female in her 40s
14Male in his 40s
25Female in 50s
20Male in his 50s
2Non-binary in 50s
1Blank in 50s
17Female in her 60s
18Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
11Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
9Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
289TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss