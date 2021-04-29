288 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 288 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 221 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.
Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 45 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 280,802 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 368,281 have received at least one dose — 49.6% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|13
|Female under 10
|14
|Male under 10
|28
|Female 10-19
|23
|Male 10-19
|29
|Female in her 20s
|35
|Male in his 20s
|23
|Female in 30s
|22
|Male in his 30s
|14
|Female in her 40s
|16
|Male in his 40s
|20
|Female in her 50s
|18
|Male in his 50s
|12
|Female in her 60s
|10
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|288
|TOTAL NEW CASES