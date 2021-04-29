288 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 288 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 221 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 45 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 280,802 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 368,281 have received at least one dose — 49.6% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

13Female under 10
14Male under 10
28Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
29Female in her 20s
35Male in his 20s
23Female in 30s
22Male in his 30s
14Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
20Female in her 50s
18Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
288TOTAL NEW CASES

