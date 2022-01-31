287 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 36 new deaths reported

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Clinical support technician Douglas Condie extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure of a virus can be analysed and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, on February 19, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 287 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It’s the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since December 27 (233).

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The county reported 36 deaths Monday, which happened between January 7 and January 26. To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 184 lab-confirmed and 103 at-home cases were reported Monday, along with 699 new cases on Saturday, and 507 on Sunday.

As of Monday, the county is now averaging 671 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 632 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 93 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series — 70% of the county’s population — 260,803 people have received a booster dose.