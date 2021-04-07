286 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 286 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).

The county is now averaging 214 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7% — the highest it has been since February 8.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say 177 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 40 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 185,388 county residents are fully vaccinated and 283,818 residents have received at least one dose — 38.2% of the county population..

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
12Male under 10
19Female 10-19
22Male 10-19
25Female in her 20s
30Male in his 20s
20Female in 30s
27Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
26Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
19Male in his 50s
11Female in her 60s
14Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
286TOTAL NEW CASES

