286 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 286 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).
The county is now averaging 214 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7% — the highest it has been since February 8.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.
Officials say 177 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 40 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 185,388 county residents are fully vaccinated and 283,818 residents have received at least one dose — 38.2% of the county population..
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|11
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|19
|Female 10-19
|22
|Male 10-19
|25
|Female in her 20s
|30
|Male in his 20s
|20
|Female in 30s
|27
|Male in his 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|26
|Male in his 40s
|17
|Female in her 50s
|19
|Male in his 50s
|11
|Female in her 60s
|14
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|286
|TOTAL NEW CASES