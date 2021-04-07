286 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 286 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest single-day increase for the county since January 28 (318).

The county is now averaging 214 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.7% — the highest it has been since February 8.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,207.

Officials say 177 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 40 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 185,388 county residents are fully vaccinated and 283,818 residents have received at least one dose — 38.2% of the county population..

The ages of the new cases are as follows: