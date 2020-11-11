281 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, highest single-day increase yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials announced 281 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest single day increase for Monroe County during the entire pandemic.
Officials say there were no new deaths, leaving the to-date total at 307. Wednesday marked the 13th day in a row without a virus death in Monroe County.
Officials did not give updated numbers on virus hospitalizations. Tuesday’s update indicated 136 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in an ICU.
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Finger Lakes region had the highest positivity rate Tuesday among all New York state regions at 4.6%.
The same update from the governor’s office said the Monroe County yellow zone had a positivity rate of 6.21%
Ages of the new cases is as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|25
|Female 10-19
|19
|Male 10-19
|37
|Female in her 20s
|25
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|25
|Female in her 30s
|29
|Male in his 30s
|15
|Female in her 40s
|20
|Male in his 40s
|19
|Female in her 50s
|13
|Male in his 50s
|9
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|6
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|1
|Male, No Age Given
|281
|TOTAL NEW CASES