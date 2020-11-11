281 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, highest single-day increase yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials announced 281 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the highest single day increase for Monroe County during the entire pandemic.

Officials say there were no new deaths, leaving the to-date total at 307. Wednesday marked the 13th day in a row without a virus death in Monroe County.

New COVID-19 cases by date in Monroe County

Officials did not give updated numbers on virus hospitalizations. Tuesday’s update indicated 136 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in an ICU.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Finger Lakes region had the highest positivity rate Tuesday among all New York state regions at 4.6%.

MORE | Bello, Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19 yellow zone in Monroe County: ‘Wake up call for the community’

The same update from the governor’s office said the Monroe County yellow zone had a positivity rate of 6.21%

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

5Female under 10
10Male under 10
25Female 10-19
19Male 10-19
37Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
25Female in her 30s
29Male in his 30s
15Female in her 40s
20Male in his 40s
19Female in her 50s
13Male in his 50s
9Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
1Male, No Age Given
281TOTAL NEW CASES

