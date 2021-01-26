279 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, average positivity rate drops to 4.7%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 279 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 315 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.7%, the lowest since November 27 (4.5%).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials also announced nine new virus deaths in the county Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 902.

Officials say these deaths occurred between January 11 and January 21.

Officials say 692 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 142 in an ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 23% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: