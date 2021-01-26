                                                                                                                    
279 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, average positivity rate drops to 4.7%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 279 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 315 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.7%, the lowest since November 27 (4.5%).

Officials also announced nine new virus deaths in the county Tuesday, bringing the to-date total to 902.

Officials say these deaths occurred between January 11 and January 21.

Officials say 692 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 142 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 23% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

7Female under 10
6Male under 10
18Female 10-19
27Male 10-19
26Female in her 20s
26Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
30Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
18Male in his 40s
22Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
13Female in her 60s
12Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
279TOTAL NEW CASES

