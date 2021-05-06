277 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 207 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.
Officials say 220 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 307,627 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 380,697 have received at least one dose — 51.3% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|21
|Female under 10
|24
|Male under 10
|19
|Female 10-19
|24
|Male 10-19
|26
|Female in her 20s
|21
|Male in his 20s
|40
|Female in 30s
|20
|Male in his 30s
|16
|Female in her 40s
|17
|Male in his 40s
|16
|Female in her 50s
|9
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|4
|Female in her 70s
|1
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|6
|Male in his 80s
|0
|Female in her 90s
|0
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|277
|TOTAL NEW CASES