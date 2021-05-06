277 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 207 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.

Officials say 220 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 307,627 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 380,697 have received at least one dose — 51.3% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

21Female under 10
24Male under 10
19Female 10-19
24Male 10-19
26Female in her 20s
21Male in his 20s
40Female in 30s
20Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
17Male in his 40s
16Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
8Female in her 60s
4Male in his 60s
4Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
6Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
277TOTAL NEW CASES

Watch the full press briefing

