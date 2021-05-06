277 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 277 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 207 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,249.

Officials say 220 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 53 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 307,627 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 380,697 have received at least one dose — 51.3% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

21 Female under 10 24 Male under 10 19 Female 10-19 24 Male 10-19 26 Female in her 20s 21 Male in his 20s 40 Female in 30s 20 Male in his 30s 16 Female in her 40s 17 Male in his 40s 16 Female in her 50s 9 Male in his 50s 8 Female in her 60s 4 Male in his 60s 4 Female in her 70s 1 Male in his 70s 1 Female in her 80s 6 Male in his 80s 0 Female in her 90s 0 Male in his 90s 0 Female 100+ 0 Male 100+ 277 TOTAL NEW CASES

