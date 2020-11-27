276 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 276 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average is now 324 new cases per day.

According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. Those numbers have not changed since yesterday.

And these are total numbers of COVID cases by age, broken down by race/ethnicity, in Monroe County from 11/3 to 11/26. pic.twitter.com/qAGyq1nGY8 — Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) November 27, 2020

Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.5% as of Friday afternoon.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: