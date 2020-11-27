276 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 276 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average is now 324 new cases per day.
According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. Those numbers have not changed since yesterday.
Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.
The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.5% as of Friday afternoon.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|4
|Male under 10
|1
|Blank under 10
|8
|Female 10-19
|7
|Male 10-19
|29
|Female in her 20s
|22
|Male in his 20s
|23
|Female in her 30s
|23
|Male in his 30s
|27
|Female in her 40s
|19
|Male in his 40s
|25
|Female in her 50s
|20
|Male in his 50s
|12
|Female in her 60s
|12
|Male in his 60s
|7
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|14
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|10
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|276
|TOTAL NEW CASES