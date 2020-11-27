276 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate is 4.5%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 276 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average is now 324 new cases per day.

According to the Monroe County dashboard, 321 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU. Those numbers have not changed since yesterday.

Officials say there were no new deaths reported, keeping the to-date total 317.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.5% as of Friday afternoon.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
4Male under 10
1Blank under 10
8Female 10-19
7Male 10-19
29Female in her 20s
22Male in his 20s
23Female in her 30s
23Male in his 30s
27Female in her 40s
19Male in his 40s
25Female in her 50s
20Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
12Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
14Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
10Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
276TOTAL NEW CASES

