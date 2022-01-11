2,723 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 689 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 2,723 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 1,136 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 1,587 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,614 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 2,795 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 20.4%.

Officials say 689 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 117 in an ICU, up 10 and 7, respectively, since Monday’s update. There has been an increase of 200 regional COVID hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes since December 27.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population. Additionally, officials say 515,263 residents are fully vaccinated.