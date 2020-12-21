27 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 459 new cases

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 450 to date, as officials reported Monday 27 new virus deaths Monday.

Officials say the deaths occurred between December 11 and December 17.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials also reported 459 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number of new cases since December 9 (322).

The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 647 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.65%.

After plateauing for most of the summer, COVID-19 deaths have increased sharply since early December.

Officials say 735 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 127 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 31% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

There are currently 4,538 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, which is the lowest figure since December 9 (4,674).

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

14Female under 10
13Male under 10
20Female 10-19
22Male 10-19
36Female in her 20s
35Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
33Female in 30s
32Male in his 30s
2Non-binary in 30s
30Female in her 40s
21Male in his 40s
2Non-binary in 40s
51Female in 50s
31Male in his 50s
29Female in her 60s
26Male in his 60s
10Female in her 70s
20Male in his 70s
13Female in her 80s
9Male in his 80s
6Female in her 90s
3Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
459TOTAL NEW CASES

