27 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 459 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County’s COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 450 to date, as officials reported Monday 27 new virus deaths Monday.

Officials say the deaths occurred between December 11 and December 17.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials also reported 459 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number of new cases since December 9 (322).

The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 647 new cases per day, and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 8.65%.

Officials reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing Monroe County’s to-date total to 456 since the pandemic began locally in March.

After plateauing for most of the summer, COVID-19 deaths have increased sharply since early December.

Officials say 735 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 127 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 31% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

There are currently 4,538 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, which is the lowest figure since December 9 (4,674).

