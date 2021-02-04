                                                                                                                    
265 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate dips to 2.9%

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 265 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 219 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the lowest since the initial orange zone designation in late November.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

Officials say 501 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 119 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 28% available ICU capacity.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

6Female under 10
11Male under 10
22Female 10-19
14Male 10-19
32Female in her 20s
17Male in his 20s
22Female in 30s
10Male in his 30s
22Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
21Female in her 50s
21Male in his 50s
15Female in her 60s
13Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
6Male in his 70s
4Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
3Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
265TOTAL NEW CASES

