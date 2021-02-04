265 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate dips to 2.9%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 265 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 219 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9% — the lowest since the initial orange zone designation in late November.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

Officials say 501 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 119 in an ICU. It’s the fewest number of regional virus hospitalizations since December 6 (480).

According to the health department, the region has 36% available hospital capacity, and 28% available ICU capacity.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: