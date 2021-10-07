261 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 261 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 206 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.7%.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,410 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 430,301 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,377 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 74.6% of the eligible county population.