2,609 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 3 days, 28 new deaths reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 2,609 new COVID-19 cases since the last update Friday, and 28 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 28 deaths reported Monday happened between December 25 and January 19 . To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 437 new cases were discovered Monday (346 lab-confirmed, 91 at-home), 1,430 on Saturday, and 742 on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the county was averaging 1,129 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials say 714 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 111 in an ICU, down 33 and down 1, respectively, since the previous day.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.