Over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, average positivity rate at 4.77%

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Department of health officials said there are 260 new coronavirus cases in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total in the county to 10,024 cases.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, keeping the to-date total at 309.

The seven day rolling average of new cases is 238 new cases per day and the seven day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.77%.

The new cases are as follows: