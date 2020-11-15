Over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, average positivity rate at 4.77%

by: WROC Staff

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Department of health officials said there are 260 new coronavirus cases in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total in the county to 10,024 cases.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, keeping the to-date total at 309.

The seven day rolling average of new cases is 238 new cases per day and the seven day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.77%.

The new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
5Male under 10
13Female 10-19
13Male 10-19
3Blank, 10-19
33Female in her 20s
33Male in his 20s
1Blank, in 20s
16Female in her 30s
23Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
18Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
29Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
16Male in his 60s
1Blank, in 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
2Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Blank in 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
260TOTAL NEW CASES

