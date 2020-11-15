Over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, average positivity rate at 4.77%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Department of health officials said there are 260 new coronavirus cases in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total in the county to 10,024 cases.
There were no new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, keeping the to-date total at 309.
The seven day rolling average of new cases is 238 new cases per day and the seven day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.77%.
The new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|5
|Male under 10
|13
|Female 10-19
|13
|Male 10-19
|3
|Blank, 10-19
|33
|Female in her 20s
|33
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Blank, in 20s
|16
|Female in her 30s
|23
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Non-binary in 30s
|18
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|17
|Female in her 50s
|29
|Male in his 50s
|10
|Female in her 60s
|16
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Blank, in 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Blank in 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|2
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|260
|TOTAL NEW CASES