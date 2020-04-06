26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Monday. That’s seven new deaths since last official count Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from Sunday.

Of those 543 cases, 83 have been hospitalized and 30 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 4,906 tests, with 4,363 coming back negative.

At this time, 493 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 232 are in isolation.

Officials say 211 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello voiced his support for a universal masking policy to help stop the spread of the virus.

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April 29 and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

With 8,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, the statewide total is now 130,689, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Monday.

There are now 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,159 reported Sunday.

Of the 130,689 confirmed cases, 16,837 have been hospitalized, and 4,504 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, 13,366 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals statewide.

New York remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in New York state, leading all states by a wide margin in total deaths and confirmed cases.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.