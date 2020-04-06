Breaking News
26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Monday. That’s seven new deaths since last official count Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from Sunday.

Of those 543 cases, 83 have been hospitalized and 30 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 4,906 tests, with 4,363 coming back negative.

At this time, 493 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 232 are in isolation.

Officials say 211 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello voiced his support for a universal masking policy to help stop the spread of the virus.

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April 29 and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

With 8,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, the statewide total is now 130,689, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Monday.

There are now 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,159 reported Sunday.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Of the 130,689 confirmed cases, 16,837 have been hospitalized, and 4,504 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. To date, 13,366 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals statewide.

New York remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in New York state, leading all states by a wide margin in total deaths and confirmed cases.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss