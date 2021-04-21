258 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 258 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 242 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 229 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: