258 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.2% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 258 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 242 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 229 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 58 in the ICU.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

21Female under 10
14Male under 10
21Female 10-19
20Male 10-19
22Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
29Female in 30s
17Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
9Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
18Male in his 50s
11Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
3Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
258TOTAL NEW CASES

