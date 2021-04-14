257 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 258 new cases per day over the past week.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Officials say 181 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 222,652 county residents are fully vaccinated and 318,581 residents have received at least one dose — 42.9% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
8Male under 10
25Female 10-19
9Male 10-19
30Female in her 20s
34Male in his 20s
22Female in 30s
15Male in his 30s
18Female in her 40s
23Male in his 40s
19Female in her 50s
20Male in his 50s
14Female in her 60s
8Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
257TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss