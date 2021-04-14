257 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, no new deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 258 new cases per day over the past week.

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,211.

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Officials say 181 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU. It’s the highest number of regional hospitalizations since February 27 (210).

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 222,652 county residents are fully vaccinated and 318,581 residents have received at least one dose — 42.9% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: