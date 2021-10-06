257 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 257 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 205 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 233 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 55 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,410 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Health officials said Monday 175 COVID deaths were reported in Monroe County between March 1 and September 30 of 2021. Among patients under the age of 65, the county says 97 percent were not fully vaccinated. Among patients ages 65 and older, 71 percent were not fully vaccinated. County officials say they will update that information on the first Monday of every month.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 430,301 county residents are fully vaccinated and 479,377 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 74.6% of the eligible county population.