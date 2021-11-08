255 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 16 new deaths, 5.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 255 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 16 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,455 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 412 new cases were discovered Saturday, and 349 new cases were discovered Sunday.

The county is now averaging 311 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 5.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 243 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Friday, including 67 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update October 25, 450,233 county residents are fully vaccinated and 497, 869 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77.4% of the county population.