254 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Monroe County Jail, with all inmates tested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The results of COVID-19 testing at the Monroe County Jail were released Friday, with 254 inmates testing positive. That’s according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which said 100% of the inmate population was tested.

The sheriff’s office said 14 of the inmates who tested positive were symptomatic. As of Friday, none were hospitalized due to the virus.

Those who recover from COVID-19 will not be moved into the general population at the jail until 21 days after their most recent positive test. The sheriff’s office says at least 50 inmates will be considered recovered as of Monday.

Inmates who tested negative will be retested. The sheriff’s office says those results will be made public when they are available.