249 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 230 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 219 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 250,705 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 347,290 have received at least one dose — 46.8% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: