249 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 230 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.
Officials say 219 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 59 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 250,705 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 347,290 have received at least one dose — 46.8% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|9
|Female under 10
|10
|Male under 10
|24
|Female 10-19
|29
|Male 10-19
|37
|Female in her 20s
|30
|Male in his 20s
|15
|Female in 30s
|13
|Male in his 30s
|16
|Female in her 40s
|13
|Male in his 40s
|19
|Female in her 50s
|13
|Male in his 50s
|8
|Female in her 60s
|4
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|3
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|249
|TOTAL NEW CASES