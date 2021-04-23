249 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county is now averaging 232 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.
Officials say 209 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 56 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 256,983 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 305,201 have received at least one dose — 47.20% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|9
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|24
|Female 10-19
|20
|Male 10-19
|37
|Female in her 20s
|25
|Male in his 20s
|25
|Female in 30s
|16
|Male in his 30s
|21
|Female in her 40s
|15
|Male in his 40s
|14
|Female in her 50s
|15
|Male in his 50s
|5
|Female in her 60s
|5
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|8
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|249
|TOTAL NEW CASES