249 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 3.1% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 232 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,226.

Officials say 209 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 56 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 256,983 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 305,201 have received at least one dose — 47.20% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

9Female under 10
7Male under 10
24Female 10-19
20Male 10-19
37Female in her 20s
25Male in his 20s
25Female in 30s
16Male in his 30s
21Female in her 40s
15Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
5Female in her 60s
5Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
8Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
249TOTAL NEW CASES

