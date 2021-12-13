248 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 23 new deaths, 7.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 248 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and 23 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 23 deaths reported Monday happened between November 21 and December 9. To date, 1,529 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 483 new cases were reported Saturday, and 343 new cases were reported Sunday. Home test results were not available Monday.

The county is now averaging 519 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 502 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 125 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 492,235 county residents are fully vaccinated and 535, 559 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.5% of the county’s age 18+ population.