247 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,176 confirmed cases, 151 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 247 COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County, with no new deaths from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 3,176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,176 cases, 151 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time 567 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 202 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 848 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,081 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.