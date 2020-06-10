247 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,154 confirmed cases, 154 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 247 COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County, up by eight from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 3,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 21 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,154 cases, 154 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 51,455 test results with 48,363 coming back negative.

At this time 572 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 212 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 844 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,063 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.