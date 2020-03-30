246 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 33 hospitalizations, 22 in ICU, 490 in mandatory quarantine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 246 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, officials announced Monday morning.

Officials announced the sixth COVID-19 related death in Monroe County on Sunday.

Of the 246 confirmed cases, 33 are hospitalized and 22 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

At this time, officials say there are 490 under mandatory quarantine. To date, 76 people have been resolved and released from isolation.

Department of health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.