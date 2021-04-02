                                                                                                                         
April 03 2021 05:00 pm

245 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.3% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 183 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3% — the highest it’s been since February 12.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,206.

Officials say 149 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 30 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 159,980 county residents are fully vaccinated and 263,606 residents have received at least one dose — 35.5% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
8Male under 10
20Female 10-19
12Male 10-19
28Female in her 20s
29Male in his 20s
22Female in 30s
15Male in his 30s
15Female in her 40s
17Male in his 40s
14Female in her 50s
21Male in his 50s
10Female in her 60s
9Male in his 60s
2Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
245TOTAL NEW CASES

