245 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 183 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3% — the highest it’s been since February 12.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,206.

Officials say 149 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 30 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 159,980 county residents are fully vaccinated and 263,606 residents have received at least one dose — 35.5% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows: