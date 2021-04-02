245 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 245 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The county is now averaging 183 new cases per day over the past week. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3% — the highest it’s been since February 12.
County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,206.
Officials say 149 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 30 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 159,980 county residents are fully vaccinated and 263,606 residents have received at least one dose — 35.5% of the county population.
The ages of the new cases are as follows:
|11
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|20
|Female 10-19
|12
|Male 10-19
|28
|Female in her 20s
|29
|Male in his 20s
|22
|Female in 30s
|15
|Male in his 30s
|15
|Female in her 40s
|17
|Male in his 40s
|14
|Female in her 50s
|21
|Male in his 50s
|10
|Female in her 60s
|9
|Male in his 60s
|2
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|3
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|0
|Female 100+
|0
|Male 100+
|245
|TOTAL NEW CASES