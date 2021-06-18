24 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported XX new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 22 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,320.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 62 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 17 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of COVID-19 regional hospitalizations reported since November 1, 2020 (60).

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 405,230 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 439,058 have received at least one dose — 0.8% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

3Female under 10
2Male under 10
2Female 10-19
2Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
2Female in 30s
1Male in his 30s
1Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
24TOTAL NEW CASES

