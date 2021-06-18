24 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported XX new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 22 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,320.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 62 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 17 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of COVID-19 regional hospitalizations reported since November 1, 2020 (60).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 405,230 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 439,058 have received at least one dose — 0.8% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: