24 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 0.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 23 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.7%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,320.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 66 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 16 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of COVID-19 regional hospitalizations reported since November 1, 2020 (60).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 403,583 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 438,115 have received at least one dose — 59% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: