239 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,110 confirmed cases, 169 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 239 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 3,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 18 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,110 cases, 169 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 51,445 test results with 48,363 coming back negative.

At this time 676 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 217 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 1,097 active cases in Monroe County, and 2,013 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.