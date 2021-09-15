237 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 237 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 187 new cases per day over the past week. Despite the day-over-day increase in cases, Monroe County has maintained its seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 193 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 60 are in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,379 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the most recent update on September 13.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 456,448 county residents are fully vaccinated and 488,436 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 65.8% of the county population.