235 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 235 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 210 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.1%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 238 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, and 60 were in the ICU.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,426 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 437,595 county residents are fully vaccinated and 487,753 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 75.9% of the eligible county population.