                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

234 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate down to 4%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 234 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 285 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4%, the lowest since November 25 (3.75%).

Officials also announced no new virus deaths in the county, keeping the to-date total to 937.

Officials say 596 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 134 in an ICU. It’s the lowest number of regional hospitalizations since December 8 (576).

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
6Male under 10
9Female 10-19
16Male 10-19
20Female in her 20s
18Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
15Female in 30s
16Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
21Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
22Female in her 50s
11Male in his 50s
16Female in her 60s
13Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
11Male in his 70s
6Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
234TOTAL NEW CASES

