234 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 12 new deaths, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 234 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 249 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 12 new COVID-19s deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,223. Officials say the deaths occurred between April 1 and April 12.

Officials say 195 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 50 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
7Male under 10
18Female 10-19
8Male 10-19
21Female in her 20s
21Male in his 20s
24Female in 30s
17Male in his 30s
16Female in her 40s
13Male in his 40s
19Female in her 50s
19Male in his 50s
14Female in her 60s
11Male in his 60s
5Female in her 70s
5Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
234TOTAL NEW CASES

