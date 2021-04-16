234 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 12 new deaths, 3.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 234 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 249 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.2%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 12 new COVID-19s deaths Friday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,223. Officials say the deaths occurred between April 1 and April 12.

Officials say 195 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 50 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

The ages of the new cases are as follows: