470 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, average positivity rate falls below 3%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 232 new cases of the coronavirus and no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Sunday.

Combined with Saturday’s update of 282 new cases, Monroe County reported 470 new cases over the weekend.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per day is 226. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 2.9%. Saturday’s average positivity rate of 2.8% was the first time Monroe County had been under 3% since April 9.

In the Finger Lakes region, 213 people are hospitalized with the virus, and 49 are in the ICU.

Officials say as of Sunday afternoon, 262,609 Monroe County residents are fully vaccinated, and 355,481 have received at least one dose; 47.9% of the county population.

Fifty-six of the newly confirmed cases consist of those who are 19 and younger.

Eighty-eight of the new cases consist of those who are in their 20s and 30s.