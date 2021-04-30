50% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 231 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 219 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 45 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 284,073 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 371,186 have received at least one dose — 50% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: