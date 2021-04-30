50% of Monroe County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 231 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 219 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.9%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19s deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,244.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 45 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 284,073 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 371,186 have received at least one dose — 50% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

15Female under 10
18Male under 10
13Female 10-19
26Male 10-19
25Female in her 20s
16Male in his 20s
29Female in 30s
13Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
17Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
13Female in her 50s
15Male in his 50s
7Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
6Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
231TOTAL NEW CASES

