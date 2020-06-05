230 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,035 confirmed cases, 168 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 230 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, with no new deaths since the last official count Thursday.

To date, officials report 3,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 30 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,035 cases, 168 people are hospitalized and 16 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received test results 47,935 with 44,900 coming back negative.

At this time 708 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 217 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 902 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,903 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.