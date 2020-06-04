230 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 3,004 confirmed cases, 178 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 230 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from the last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 3,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 33 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 3,004 cases, 178 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 46,588 with 43,584 coming back negative.

At this time 708 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 234 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 903 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,871 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.