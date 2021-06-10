23 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 40 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.1%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 100 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 23 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 389,085 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 432,176 have received at least one dose — 58.2% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows: