23 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.1% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 40 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.1%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 100 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 23 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 389,085 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 432,176 have received at least one dose — 58.2% of the county population.

The ages of the new cases are as follows:

4Female under 10
2Male under 10
2Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
2Female in 30s
 Male in his 30s
2Female in her 40s
 Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
23TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss