228 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,972 confirmed cases, 183 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 228 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 2,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,971 cases, 183 people are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 45,529 with 42,557 coming back negative.

At this time 673 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 246 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 909 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,834 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.