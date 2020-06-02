227 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,931 confirmed cases, 187 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 227 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 2,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 43 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,931 cases, 187 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 45,273 tests with 42,342 coming back negative.

At this time 722 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 245 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 893 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,811 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.