224 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average of 249 new cases per day

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 249 new cases per day.

Officials reported zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Wednesday, leaving the to-date total at 309. Wednesday marked six straight days for the county without a COVID-19 death.

Officials did not provide an update on coronavirus hospitalizations Wednesday, saying the numbers would be reported Thursday.

Officials also said the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate would be updated Thursday. The majority of Monroe County is currently labeled a yellow zone micro-cluster with state rules and restrictions in place.

If the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is more than 4% for 10 consecutive days, the area would meet the criteria to be upgraded to an orange zone, with more strict restrictions in place, including:

  • Closing high-risk non-essential businesses (gyms, personal care, etc).
  • Schools move to remote-only instruction model
  • Outdoor dining only, four people maximum per table
  • 33% capacity for religious worship capacity, 25 people maximum

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
7Male under 10
13Female 10-19
10Male 10-19
34Female in her 20s
15Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
19Female in her 30s
20Male in his 30s
2Blank in 30s
11Female in her 40s
7Male in his 40s
17Female in her 50s
14Male in his 50s
11Female in her 60s
10Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
7Female in her 70s
4Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
5Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
224TOTAL NEW CASES

