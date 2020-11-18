224 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average of 249 new cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 249 new cases per day.

Officials reported zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Wednesday, leaving the to-date total at 309. Wednesday marked six straight days for the county without a COVID-19 death.

Officials did not provide an update on coronavirus hospitalizations Wednesday, saying the numbers would be reported Thursday.

Officials also said the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate would be updated Thursday. The majority of Monroe County is currently labeled a yellow zone micro-cluster with state rules and restrictions in place.

If the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is more than 4% for 10 consecutive days, the area would meet the criteria to be upgraded to an orange zone, with more strict restrictions in place, including:

Closing high-risk non-essential businesses (gyms, personal care, etc).

Schools move to remote-only instruction model

Outdoor dining only, four people maximum per table

33% capacity for religious worship capacity, 25 people maximum

Ages of the new cases are as follows: