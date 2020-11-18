224 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7-day rolling average of 249 new cases per day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 224 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 249 new cases per day.
Officials reported zero COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Wednesday, leaving the to-date total at 309. Wednesday marked six straight days for the county without a COVID-19 death.
Officials did not provide an update on coronavirus hospitalizations Wednesday, saying the numbers would be reported Thursday.
Officials also said the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate would be updated Thursday. The majority of Monroe County is currently labeled a yellow zone micro-cluster with state rules and restrictions in place.
If the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is more than 4% for 10 consecutive days, the area would meet the criteria to be upgraded to an orange zone, with more strict restrictions in place, including:
- Closing high-risk non-essential businesses (gyms, personal care, etc).
- Schools move to remote-only instruction model
- Outdoor dining only, four people maximum per table
- 33% capacity for religious worship capacity, 25 people maximum
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|10
|Female under 10
|7
|Male under 10
|13
|Female 10-19
|10
|Male 10-19
|34
|Female in her 20s
|15
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|19
|Female in her 30s
|20
|Male in his 30s
|2
|Blank in 30s
|11
|Female in her 40s
|7
|Male in his 40s
|17
|Female in her 50s
|14
|Male in his 50s
|11
|Female in her 60s
|10
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|7
|Female in her 70s
|4
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|2
|Male in his 80s
|5
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|224
|TOTAL NEW CASES