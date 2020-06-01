224 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,888 confirmed cases, 188 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 224 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 2,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 11 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,888 cases, 188 people are hospitalized and 20 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, Monroe County has received 42,825 tests with 39,937 coming back negative.

At this time 801 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 283 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 916 active cases in Monroe County, and 1,746 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.