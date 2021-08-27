221 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 4.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county is now averaging 165 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.1%.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths will be weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,361 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 445,391 county residents are fully vaccinated and 474,548 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 63.9% of the county population.

The county, County Executive Adam Bello, and Monroe County Pubic Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza added this in a statement with today’s update:

We are heading in the wrong direction and, as we prepare to begin the new school year, we urge you to continue taking the precautions we know will help prevent infection. This is how we will keep our schools fully open and our families safe:

· Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Vaccinate your children if they are 12 years or older.

· Wear a mask in public settings, particularly when you are indoors and unable to maintain safe physical distance from others outside of your household.

· Avoid indoor gatherings. When gathering indoors with people outside of your household, try to keep the gathering small and wear masks as much as practical.

· Stay home and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, or come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.