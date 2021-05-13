221 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4 new deaths, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county is now averaging 185 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.
County officials reported four new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,267. Officials say these deaths occurred on May 2 and May 3.
Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU.
According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 339,724 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 390,047 have received at least one dose — 52.5% of the county population.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|11
|Female under 10
|9
|Male under 10
|23
|Female 10-19
|26
|Male 10-19
|28
|Female in her 20s
|22
|Male in his 20s
|1
|Non-binary in 20s
|28
|Female in 30s
|16
|Male in his 30s
|13
|Female in her 40s
|11
|Male in his 40s
|3
|Non-binary in 40s
|4
|Female in her 50s
|9
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Non-binary in 50s
|7
|Female in her 60s
|3
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|2
|Male in his 70s
|2
|Female in her 80s
|1
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|221
|TOTAL NEW CASES