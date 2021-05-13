221 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4 new deaths, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 185 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported four new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,267. Officials say these deaths occurred on May 2 and May 3.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 339,724 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 390,047 have received at least one dose — 52.5% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: