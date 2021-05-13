221 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4 new deaths, 3.1% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 221 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 185 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 3.1%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported four new COVID-19s deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,267. Officials say these deaths occurred on May 2 and May 3.

Officials say 215 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 48 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 339,724 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 390,047 have received at least one dose — 52.5% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
9Male under 10
23Female 10-19
26Male 10-19
28Female in her 20s
22Male in his 20s
1Non-binary in 20s
28Female in 30s
16Male in his 30s
13Female in her 40s
11Male in his 40s
3Non-binary in 40s
4Female in her 50s
9Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
7Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
2Male in his 70s
2Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
221TOTAL NEW CASES

