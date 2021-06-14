22 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 0.8% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Local health officials announced Friday that they would no longer release weekend COVID-19 updates on Saturdays and Sundays, but include them in Monday’s report. The health department reported 27 new cases on Saturday, and 21 on Sunday.

The county is now averaging 27 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 0.8%.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 1,320. Officials say these deaths occurred between May 22 and June 6.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 70 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 17 in the ICU. It was the lowest number of regional virus hospitalizations since November 1, 2020 (60).

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 397,116 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 435,356 have received at least one dose — 58.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: